SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 254.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SAP traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

