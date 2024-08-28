ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCSC

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.