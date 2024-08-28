Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,853,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

