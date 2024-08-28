Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,981,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 576,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,125. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

