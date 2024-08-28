Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

