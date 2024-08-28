Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,873 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $51.15. 1,390,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

