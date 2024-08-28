Scotiabank Downgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sector Perform

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE BMO opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

