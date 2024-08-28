SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 19,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 35,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $640.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

