SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aug 28th, 2024

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGROGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 973.80 ($12.84).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.53) to GBX 930 ($12.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($13.19) to GBX 1,050 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.78) to GBX 985 ($12.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 880.60 ($11.61) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 675 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 949 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,193.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.69.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,333.33%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

