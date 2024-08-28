SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 973.80 ($12.84).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.53) to GBX 930 ($12.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($13.19) to GBX 1,050 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.78) to GBX 985 ($12.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 880.60 ($11.61) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 675 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 949 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,193.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

