Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Semtech updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.26 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 738,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,449. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

