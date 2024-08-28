Semtech’s (SMTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 343.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,550,000 after buying an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 143.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 529,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.