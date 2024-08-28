Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.73. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 14,880 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.