SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.
S traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 2,142,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.66.
In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
