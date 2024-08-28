SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 2,142,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.