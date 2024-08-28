SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on S. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

NYSE:S traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,774,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,735. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

