SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.