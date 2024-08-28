Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 4%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.78. 1,216,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,212,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.