Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 4%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.78. 1,216,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,212,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
