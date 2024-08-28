Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.