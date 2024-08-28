Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.37.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.2 %

SHAK opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 195.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,667.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $16,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

