Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHALY remained flat at $13.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

