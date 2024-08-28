Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHALY remained flat at $13.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
