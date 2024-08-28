SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Down 39.9% in August

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Free Report) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SHFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SHF has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.17.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

