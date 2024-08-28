Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$43,145.49 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total transaction of C$43,145.49.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,319 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.63, for a total transaction of C$251,027.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$25,533.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total transaction of C$28,479.08.

On Monday, June 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$325,033.10.

Shopify Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$3.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$97.12. 754,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,907. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$63.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

