Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Rises By 358.0%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,460,000 shares, a growth of 358.0% from the July 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 35.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

