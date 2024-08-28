Short Interest in Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Drops By 88.9%

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BMNM opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Bimini Capital Management has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

