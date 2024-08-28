Short Interest in Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Drops By 88.9%

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bimini Capital Management Price Performance
BMNM opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Bimini Capital Management has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
