Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 1,385.2%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 1,385.2% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.