Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 76.5%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

CBDS stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.