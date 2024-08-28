Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Declines By 76.5%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
CBDS stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About Cannabis Sativa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.