Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 173.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the July 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLLNY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 59,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,625. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

