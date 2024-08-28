Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Increases By 127.1%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.8 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.