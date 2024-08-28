Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 466.7%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.12.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,524,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.