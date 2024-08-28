Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Grows By 603.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a growth of 603.5% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLNCY

Glencore Trading Up 0.0 %

Glencore Cuts Dividend

Glencore stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.