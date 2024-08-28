Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Increases By 450.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,798. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp India Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

