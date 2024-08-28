Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rises By 942.9%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 942.9% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Legrand Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Legrand has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

