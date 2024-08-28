Short Interest in Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Decreases By 96.0%

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF remained flat at $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.15.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
