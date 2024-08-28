Short Interest in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Decreases By 36.7%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NEXGEL Trading Down 3.2 %

NXGL opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. NEXGEL has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

