Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Decreases By 93.2%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,027 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,794.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at $69,602,520.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

