Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Declines By 45.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 60,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,288. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.