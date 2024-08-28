Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Declines By 45.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pop Culture Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 60,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,288. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
About Pop Culture Group
