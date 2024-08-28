Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Declines By 75.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

