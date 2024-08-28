Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 124.1%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. TDK has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

