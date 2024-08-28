Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Declines By 78.6%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Thungela Resources Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.39.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
