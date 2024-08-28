Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Declines By 78.6%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGRF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Thungela Resources has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

