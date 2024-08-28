Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Increases By 205.0%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

Titanium Transportation Group stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Wednesday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

