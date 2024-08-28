Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Increases By 205.0%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
Titanium Transportation Group stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Wednesday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
About Titanium Transportation Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transportation Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.