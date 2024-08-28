Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Decreases By 97.2%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIVC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 59,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

