Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Drops By 41.8%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

