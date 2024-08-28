Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Drops By 41.8%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twin Vee Powercats
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.