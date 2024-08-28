Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Drops By 63.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.5989 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

