Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 219.0%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 219.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vinci Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,922. Vinci has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.
Vinci Company Profile
