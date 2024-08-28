Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rises By 178.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 178.2% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 54,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonovia will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

