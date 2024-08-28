Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Grows By 94.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
About Willow Biosciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willow Biosciences
- Stock Average Calculator
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.