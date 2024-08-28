Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,562,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 2,512,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,905.5 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $63.19.
About Siemens Healthineers
