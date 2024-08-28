Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,279,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $170.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

