Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,272 shares of company stock worth $16,438,942. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

View Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $283.84. 194,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,449. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.