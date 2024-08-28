Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $71.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,056,426 shares of company stock worth $584,650,712. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.