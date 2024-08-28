Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Transocean by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 420,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,690 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Transocean by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Transocean Trading Down 0.8 %

Transocean stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

